Illawarra Mercury
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Meet the man behind more than 100 giant murals around Wollongong

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated November 26 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Artists armed with spray cans have popped up around Port Kembla this week for another incarnation of the long-standing Wonderwalls Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.