Meet the man behind more than 100 giant murals around Wollongong

Artists armed with spray cans have popped up around Port Kembla this week for another incarnation of the long-standing Wonderwalls Festival.
Ten giant murals are being painted by street artists around Wentworth Street and Military Lane, funded by the Port Kembla Investment Fund.
They are adding to the legacy of more than 100 permanent wall murals scattered over the suburb and Wollongong combined.
And it's all thanks to one man with a big dream.
From a teenager spray painting murals to the founder of a street art festival, Simon Grant knew he wanted to pursue a job in the arts with no desire for a plan B.
His home-town wasn't quite the vibrant creative hub it is now, rather still the industrial "steel city" back in the day with many in the region employed by the steelworks or the mining industry.
Wollongong struggled when industries faced job cuts and the youth unemployment rates sky-rocketed.
In June 2004 the youth unemployment rate for Illawarra hit 19.1 per cent. For those aged between 15 and 24 years, the unemployment rate reached 17.9 per cent in March 2014, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
In comparison, Illawarra's youth unemployment rate in May 2023 was only 5.6 per cent.
Mr Grant remembers the first time he got paid to spray paint a mural, he was 15 and was approached by the local council to create a vortex artwork for the new Dapto Ribbonwood Youth Centre.
That pivotal moment became the start of a project to bring colour to the region through street art.
When he was 17, his payslip read 'aerosol artist', but he began to lean into the management side.
"I just realised that I was better at organising and selling and doing all of the facilitation. I actually enjoyed that more than I did the actual painting," Mr Grant said.
"At the time I remember thinking I don't know if anybody does this, if it's even a thing, but I want to do it."
At the age of 23, he started "a street culture agency" that designed and delivered public art, events, and multimedia (known as Verb Syndicate at the time). He officially launched the business two years later in 2008.
At the time, Mr Grant faced some challenges due to the stigma around street art, or graffiti art as it was then known.
"If anyone saw us with a spray can in our hands 15 years ago, permission or no permission, we still got a visit from the police," he said.
"At the time not having any major competition in the space was good but also not, having that kind of mainstream cut-through where the demand was high was also tricky as well so it's a bit of a double-edged sword."
In 2012 he founded the Wonderwall Festival, which commissions artists to create large public artworks across three days. The annual festival which started in Wollongong and is now hosted in Port Kembla has turned 150 bare walls of private buildings into local attractions.
Mr Grant believes that young people starting a business face different opportunities and challenges from what he did 15 years ago.
"The awareness has become a lot better and there are more jobs available, but again it's still very much like a case by case or gig economy when it comes to the creative industry."
Social media has helped small businesses to build awareness but it can be difficult to cut through the social media saturation, Mr Grant said.
"This whole side hustle culture that exists, which I don't necessarily agree with, but there's an opportunity to create things that are your interests and you can work on those on the side and push and propel yourself forward then move into working full-time."
