A burn-off on a private property quickly led to an emergency call out for firefighters in Robertson on the weekend.
A landholder was conducting the burn on Sunday, August 27, but dry grass and warm weather led to it escaping containment lines.
"The landholder had done good preparation works slashing around the pile, but the fire still managed to find a path through some dry grass and spread," Robertson Rural Fire Brigade said.
"This is a great example of how quickly and easily grass fires can develop and spread with the growth we've had over recent years."
Meanwhile, the NSW Rural Fire Service revealed to the Illawarra Mercury that is was well behind on planned hazard reductions to help keep the community safe.
Just 50 per cent of the planned burns have been conducted, and the window to do them is quickly closing as the bushfire danger period approaches.
