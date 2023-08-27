Illawarra Mercury
RFS firefighters called to escaped pile burn in Robertson

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 28 2023 - 8:18am, first published 7:30am
Firefighters at an escaped pile burn in Robertson on Sunday, August 27. Picture by Robertson RFS Brigade
A burn-off on a private property quickly led to an emergency call out for firefighters in Robertson on the weekend.

