Police are appealing for public assistance to find missing Wollongong man man David Harvey.
The 41-year-old was last seen on July 5, 2023, by NSW Health officials, however police have only now called for help to find him.
Officers hold concerns are held for his welfare, a Wollongong Police District spokeswoman said.
Mr Harvey is of Aboriginal appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Wollongong, Corrimal, Gwynneville and Keiraville.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
