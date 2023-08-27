Illawarra Mercury
Missing man David Harvey was last seen in Wollongong

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 28 2023 - 8:59am, first published 8:17am
David Harvey, 41, was last seen July 5, 2023 by NSW Health officials. Picture by NSW Police
Police are appealing for public assistance to find missing Wollongong man man David Harvey.

