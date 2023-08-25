Quality family residence

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Nestled in a peaceful tree-lined street is this immaculately built and designed residence, which provides quality throughout as well as space and a fantastic easy maintenance lifestyle.
The single level gem, on a 612 square metre corner block, offers a spacious family home with everything you need and more.
It features four generous bedrooms, all with built-in robes, the main bedroom with an en suite.
There is an open plan living, kitchen and dining area. The large quality kitchen has loads of bench and cupboard space.
Entertain family and friends in the undercover outdoor courtyard area that opens out to the level backyard with plenty of grassed space for kids and pets to play.
The property also has a generously sized double garage plus separate high clearance carport perfect for storing the boat or van.
With high quality finishes throughout and a functional floor plan it is a home that suits all demographics.
Located within close proximity to Dapto Public School, Dapto Mall, Wollongong CBD, cafes, restaurants and has easy access to the motorways going north and southbound.
Arrange an inspection soon to see all that this well presented family home has to offer.
For further information contact Madison Phipps from MMJ North.
