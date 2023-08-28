A man disqualified from getting behind the wheel of a car thought he found himself a new mode of transport, but his attempt at skating around the law ended in a hefty fine.
Illawarra man Kyle David Moore believed he was abiding by the rules when he jumped on a black electric skateboard on the afternoon of July 10.
However when police caught him travelling on the bitumen at Duff Parade, East Corrimal well above 30 kmh, he learnt he made a costly mistake.
Officers stopped Moore and asked him to produce his licence, to which he said he was disqualified until July 28.
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to a count of driving while disqualified, with his lawyer Cameron Meaney claiming Moore had already paid $2,000 in fines for the offence.
"He wasn't aware it was an offence," Mr Meaney said.
"He was riding an electric skateboard..." a bemused Magistrate Claire Girotto said before she swiftly dismissed the matter.
Anyone caught riding an electric skateboard on a NSW road can be subject to heavy penalties for offences including driving an unregistered vehicle or driving while disqualified.
Electric skateboards can't be registered and aren't allowed on public roads, however are allowed as a mobility aid for people with a disability who meet specific use conditions.
