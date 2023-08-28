A Woonona real estate agent accused of intoxicating a 17-year-old with alcohol and drugs before sexually touching her has been released on bail with a $20,000 surety.
Robb Grubb dialled into Wollongong Local Court from the South Coast Correctional Centre on Monday after spending the weekend behind bars.
The 58-year-old, who is the director of Professionals Wollongong and the face of a fundraising campaign titled 'This is Livin' Barry', is yet to enter pleas to six charges including sexual touching.
Prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning said more charges are expected to be laid as six of Grubb's mobile phones are under examination by police.
"These are very, very serious allegations," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
"I have no doubt if convicted of all of these matters, a custodial sentence will be inevitable."
Grubb, wearing a green prison-issued tracksuit, wept briefly as barrister Tim McKenzie argued Grubb's business could be at stake if his release was denied.
Tendered court documents alleged Grubb offered the complainant a job and picked her up on the morning of August 19.
It's alleged Grubb drove the teenager to Officeworks and gave her a book of "inspirational quotes" as it reminded him of her, before he took her to his Woonona address.
Police will allege when inside, Grubb handed the girl an alcoholic drink and a laptop to begin work, before he allegedly pulled out five small plastic bags containing white powder.
"Do you want some?" Grubb is alleged to have asked the teen, to which she declined.
Grubb allegedly poured about two and a half bags worth of the substance onto a surface and fixed it into four lines, which he allegedly snorted.
Police will allege at this stage, the girl began feeling unbalanced.
Grubb allegedly asked again if she would like to try the "coke" before he handed her another alcoholic drink and made sexual comments.
"If you would let me, I would f--- you," Grubb allegedly said.
Grubb is accused of walking to the corner of the room where black sheets were hanging near a massage table.
He allegedly drew the sheets back which revealed sex toys including whips and gag devices, asking the complainant if she had "ever tried bondage?"
"I'm uncomfortable answering that," the teenager allegedly replied.
Police claim she then walked to the toilet where she felt so disorientated she had to hold onto the walls to prevent her from losing balance.
It's alleged the girl's next memory was waking up on the floor at the foot of a bed naked - all but for a g-string that wasn't hers - with the letters 'S.W.A.T' printed on them.
She allegedly saw her reflection in a mirror, with Grubb behind her, allegedly filming himself rubbing his genitals on hers.
The complainant allegedly got up, found her phone and contacted friends who picked her up. She made a report to police on August 25.
Grubb was arrested with a subsequent raid of his home allegedly uncovering the S.W.A.T g-string, approximately 40 grams of cocaine, multiple phones, bed sheets, an imitation machine gun, a crossbow, and restricted substances being viagra and cilis.
Officers requested PIN numbers to Grubb's phone, to which he allegedly refused to provide for a phone found near the bondage equipment.
Mr McKenzie said Grubb has been a "successful real estate agent for decades" and that he had every incentive to comply with bail in order to keep his business running.
Sgt Manning opposed bail, arguing Grubb had taken advantage of a vulnerable person by intoxicating her with a cocktail of alcohol and drugs.
"There is a phone with a video recording, that will be downloaded today," Sgt Manning added.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant strict bail under the conditions he not leave his Woonona address unless in the company of two appointed relatives.
He must also only possess one mobile phone, abide by a curfew, not enter an airport or departure place, and forfeit a $20,000 bail surety.
"These bail conditions are so strict you need to follow them to the letter," the magistrate warned.
Grubb is charged with sexual touching, supplying an indictable quantity of drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a prescribed restricted substance, possessing an unauthorised firearm and possessing a prohibited drug.
He will return to court on September 13.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.