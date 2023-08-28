Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Woonona real estate agent Robb Grubb accused of drugging, sexually touching teenager

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 28 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professionals Real Estate director Robb Grubb. Picture from Facebook
Professionals Real Estate director Robb Grubb. Picture from Facebook

A Woonona real estate agent accused of drugging a 17-year-old with cocaine and alcohol before sexually assaulting her has been released on bail with a $20,000 surety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.