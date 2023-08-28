A Woonona real estate agent accused of drugging a 17-year-old with cocaine and alcohol before sexually assaulting her has been released on bail with a $20,000 surety.
Robb Brian Grubb, the director of Professionals Real Estate, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from the South Coast Correctional Centre on Monday after spending the weekend behind bars.
The 58-year-old is yet to enter pleas to six charges including sexual touching. Prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning said more charges are expected to be laid as six of Grubb's mobile phones are under examination by police.
"These are very very serious allegations," the magistrate said.
"I have no doubt if convicted of all of these matters, a custodial sentence will be inevitable."
Grubb, wearing a green prison-issued tracksuit, sobbed briefly as barrister Tim McKenzie argued Grubb's business could be at stake if his release is denied.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant strict bail under the conditions he not leave his Woonona address unless in the company of his ex-wife or daughter. A $20,000 bail surety was also forfeited.
Grubb is charged with sexual touching, supplying an indictable quantity of drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a prescribed restricted substance, possessing an unauthorised firearm and possessing a prohibited drug.
He will return to court on September 13.
Details to come.
