Woonona magpie 'having a field day' on bike track as swooping season begins

Wollongong City Council has declared the start of swooping season, but residents across the Illawarra are yet to report any injuries or incidents on Australia's Magpie Swooping Map.
However, some residents have already started warning each other about the notorious bird that patrols the cycleway at Woonona Beach.
Annie Fisher said she spotted the magpie "having a field day" over the weekend, and that she had changed her dog walking route as she was nervous, while cyclist Don Pescud said the magpie "same after me about seven times".
"I stopped my bike and it stood about two metres away giving me the death stare," he said.
In September 2019, a 76-year-old man died after trying to avoid a swooping magpie on the Woonona cycleway.
The man rode off the path in an effort to escape the bird then crashed into a fence post, was thrown to the ground and suffered serious head injuries.
In 2022, Woonona was one of the Illawarra's main hot spots for magpie swooping, along with Parkes Street in Port Kembla and Stuart Park in Wollongong.
Six of the reports made in 2022 said they resulted in an injury.
This year, the council has reminded residents to take extra care during magpie swooping season, also pointing out that magpies are protected in NSW.
The council's open space and environmental services Vanni De Luca said people should contact the council about any problematic birds.
"It's important we safely share our natural environment with these birds and while magpies are harmless most of the year, when they're nesting, they can become defensive and territorial," he said.
"Magpie breeding season runs from about August to October, although swooping can occur right up to the start of summer.
"For that small minority of birds that do show swooping action, we ask people to give Council a call and let us know the location if it's on public land, in one of the city's parks or open spaces, or along a cycleway, as we can put some warning signage in place to let other people know.
"A tip for people riding bikes, if you see a magpie, dismount, and walk your bike quickly through the area.
"For those taking their dogs for a walk, make sure your dog is on a leash so you can take care of your pet and ensure they don't attack or chase magpies."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.