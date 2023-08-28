Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

IPAC welcomes Of Mice and Men spin-off for Wollongong's neurodiverse theatre company

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A set of seven neurodiverse performers are set to shine on stage as they tackle the representation of disability in film in Wollongong this September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.