A set of seven neurodiverse performers are set to shine on stage as they tackle the representation of disability in film in Wollongong this September.
The Strangeways Ensemble is Merrigong Theatre Company's permanent company of professional actors, and Wollongong's only professional theatre ensemble, with their latest production - Something That Happened - at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre in September.
The plot centers around an opportunity for the ensemble to audition for an upcoming blockbuster film, Of Mice and Me, where one of the characters "Lennie" has a disability. In real life, there have been two film adaptions of the John Steinbeck novel, but both failed to cast an actor living with a disability in the role.
"It's all about dreams and hopes and aspirations being a bit overwhelming and maybe coming unstuck," said director Anne-Louise Rentell about the new play.
"It's more about just being seen as well. Like, this is an opportunity to be seen even if they may not be right for the role but it all hinges around Phil [Prentice's character who is auditioning for Lennie] as to how he feels about being put into that position and whether he wants to do it or not."
The play unfolds like a film being shot within the play, while audiences can expect comedy, songs, plus some heartfelt moments that will leave them feeling good inside. An AUSLAN interpreter will also accompany one of the performances.
One of the stars Phil has been part of the Strangeways Ensemble for many years and said getting up on stage has boosted his confidence.
"It's good to be a stage actor and singer," he said. "It makes you nice and warm inside when you see the audience."
For people with a disability who are keen to explore their theatrical talents, Anne-Louise said there were programs with The Disability Trust who run drama groups "Mischief Makers" and "Altogether Drama".
The show runs for 1 hour and 30 minutes (with no interval), and is suitable for children aged 10 and up, with a post-show talking point with some of the people involved in the production on Thursday September 21.
An AUSLAN interpreter will accompany the September 23 performance at 1.30pm.
Something That Happened is at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from September 15 to 23. For tickets and more details visit: www.merrigong.com.au.
An international film company is undertaking a global scouting mission to cast a new film version of John Steinbeck's classic tale, Of Mice and Men, and the audition notice has found its way to The Strangeways Ensemble in Wollongong. This could be their big break, a chance to hit the big time, and for their dreams to come true!
Set in the rehearsal room, the Ensemble undertake their audition prep with individual research, self-tapes and throwbacks to the Golden Age of Hollywood. But Steinbeck's themes of friendship, dreams and our place in the universe are put to the test when it becomes clear that this opportunity is not as hopeful as it first appears.
Something that Happened is inspired by the history of representation of people with disability in film and is a funny and imaginative exploration of the quest for fame and inclusion.
Ensemble Performers: Malcolm Allison, Ethan Arnold, Jordan Bowater, Ethan Green, Rachel Head, Phillip Prentice and Christian Tagliaferro.
