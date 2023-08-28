2023 is shaping up to be a very good year for the Stingrays of Shellharbour.
The Stingrays created history last week when they secured the club's first first-grade Group Seven rugby league minor premiership.
They are hot favourites to create more history and win a first ever premiership for the Stingrays first-grade men's side.
Should that happen the men will replicate the success already being enjoyed by women Stingrays teams.
The Stingrays U18 girls and the Open Women's teams were crowned premiers on Sunday after winning their respective Southern Conference grand finals at Ziems Park.
The U18s tackle team beat Collegians 30-0 in their decider, while the Stingrays Open Women's tackle downed Como-Jannali 6-0.
Stingrays U18s coach Adam McGrath praised his team's brilliant season.
"The girls were fantastic all season. The grand final win was truly well deserved," he said.
The Stingrays won all 14 games they played this season barring one, where the Stingrays were under-manned but still outscored their opponents four tries to three.
"We missed all our shots at goals otherwise we would have won that game as well," McGrath said.
"We really should have forfeited that game because we din't have enough players but the girls were keen to play.
"Despite just losing that game that was perhaps our best game all season. I thought we played really well and with a bit of luck could have come up with a win, which would have been something special considering they had three players more than us."
The Stingrays 2023 campaign saw the team finish the season as the competition's best defensive and attacking team.
Six teams from Group Seven, Illawarra and Cronulla featured in the Souther Corridor competition.
McGrath said a host of Steelers representative players featured for Stingrays and Collegians in the grand final.
"It really was a great game to watch. The football on show was very impressive, especially from our girls," he said.
"We were very solid defensively and scored some really good tries.
"It's hard to single any players but I thought our halves Casey Reh and Evie McGrath guided the team around really well.
"Mia Rose-Walsh was also the competition's leading tryscorer and scored another two tries in the grand final.
"Our second-rower Taiki Echuto was also really good for us and led our forwards strongly in the decider.
"The whole team actually played well all season and I'm so happy they've been rewaded with a win in the grand final."
This success was part of a great season for the club with the Stingrays winning the 2023 Club Champions trophy in the Group Seven competition for the first time in its history.
The Stingrays most successful season to date saw seven of eight teams make the finals, with the men's first and third grade as well as the U18s finishing the season as minor premiers.
The U18 girls and Open Women's tackle team have gone on to be crowned champions.
The men's first and third-grade outfits will be looking to join them on the winners' dais in the coming weeks.
