Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Premiership glory for Stingrays U18 girls and Open Women's tackle teams

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

2023 is shaping up to be a very good year for the Stingrays of Shellharbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.