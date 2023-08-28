The infamous six o'clock swill started in Wollongong way back in 1916, according to one Mercury letter-writer.
In June, 1916, a referendum considered closing the pubs early. The 6pm shutdown won the day and was soon enacted.
However, come August, the unintended consequences were already noticed by one Wollongong resident.
They felt they were now seeing men on the streets at 6pm far drunker than they had been in previous years.
The writer said that might just be due to the fact they were getting "soaked" earlier.
"They gulp down the spirit that cheers in jugfuls, so as to get the old regulation quantity before the pubs close," said the letter writer who signed off as "Resident".
They felt early closing would bring many "attendant evils".
"There are worse things than a man getting top heavy in a decent hotel and making his way home at midnight," the letter writer concluded.
