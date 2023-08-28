Fairy Meadow resident Manny Grigoris claims Wollongong City Council lawn mowers have wrecked his fence.
But the council stated it had found no evidence of damage.
Mr Grigoris is the carer for his mother and they live at the end of a street where their side fence shares a boundary with Guest Park.
He has spent months in a battle with the council because he claims whipper snippers and mowers used to maintain Guest Park have damaged his fence.
"Over the 20 to 30 years council have been cutting up against the fence with whipper snippers and running the big ride-on tractor up against the fence, they've cut through the corrugated iron sheets," Mr Grigoris claimed.
"The ride-on tractor would rub up against the metal fence and tear it open, rip the sheets off the timber rails."
He claimed the council had told him they only used weed killer up against the fence but he said he had taken photos of mowers and whipper snippers being used.
Mr Grigoris had engaged a solicitor to deal with the issue with the view to getting a replacement fence in place.
"In one of their letters council stated they would consider paying to replace a fence," Mr Grigoris said.
"I asked for a Colorbond fence and they said they'll consider contributing towards a replacement fence but it's got to be the same as what it is now.
"My argument was 'what's the difference'. The price for a Colorbond fence and a corrugated iron fence is the same."
A council spokeswoman said they had had "ongoing contact" with Mr Grigoris.
"Council has investigated the fence, and not found any evidence of negligence or damage caused by the equipment operated by council staff as they maintain the valued community space," the spokeswoman said.
"In its role as caretaker of community land like Guest Park, which is open space for everyone to use, council is not required to fence the site.''
