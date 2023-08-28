Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Fairy Meadow resident in a fence fracas with Wollongong City Council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 28 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fairy Meadow resident Manny Grigoris claims Wollongong City Council lawn mowers have wrecked his fence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.