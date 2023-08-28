Marine Rescue volunteers from the Shoalhaven, Jervis Bay and Sussex Inlet units searched for three anglers washed into the water off Culburra Beach on Saturday.
However it was all just a rescue training exercise.
Several Marine Rescue vessels and two rescue water craft were involved in the successful search to located the three dummies in the water, simulating the search of anglers washed overboard.
In the process the crews used search patterns and coordinated communication.
Marine Rescue's Illawarra zone duty operations manager, Stuart Massey, said the exercise was "preparation for what should be a busy boating season".
He said the simulated search and rescue exercise was based on previous search and rescue missions, boosting the volunteers' experience in incidents.
