Investors are already showing strong interest in a two-storey building at Warilla, which is home to a long-time, popular pizza restaurant.
The property, located at 21 George Street, Warilla, is for sale with a price guide of $1,695,000.
The site is for sale, but not the businesses located there.
CoreLogic records show the property last changed hands in May 2021 for $1,275,000.
The property is a 348 square metre site with a two-storey building, rear parking with side street and rear lane access.
It's fully tenanted with brand new leases confirmed to 2026, with further options extending to 2029.
It's being marketed as "presenting a valuable addition to any investors portfolio with passing rent at $99,800".
The building is currently fitted out with Sam's Pizza Restaurant on the ground floor and office suites on the first floor.
There's currently a financial services firm located upstairs.
Sam's Pizza Restaurant has been in its current location for more than 15 years, and in the same street since 1988.
Sam's Pizza Restaurant owner Fernando Valenzuela said the site was well-located for foot traffic and they had established a loyal customer base in that location.
Selling agent, Harry Stefanou from WHK Commercial Wollongong said the property had been on the market less than a week, but was attracting strong early interest.
He said this interest was mainly from investors, as well as an owner-occupier.
Mr Stefanou said the site was currently owned by a partnership group, who had an extensive portfolio, and were looking to off-load some of their properties and pursue other interests.
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.