Revealed: How long it takes to save a home deposit in the Illawarra

Illawarra first home buyers trying to get their foot in the door were dealt a harsh reality check this week.
Analysis from Finder shows the average family renting in the Illawarra would need on average at least 14 years to save for a deposit for the average unit and 20 years for the average house if they started saving today.
Carolyn Whitten and husband Alasdair Marshall recently realised the dream of buying their first home, but it took a decade to get there.
"It's unbelievable how much house prices have gone up in Wollongong while we've lived here," she said.
However, the couple has proven it's a goal that can be achieved - find out how they managed it.
Elsewhere, the $500 million WIN Grand development in the Wollongong CBD has been attracting developer interest from far afield.
Expressions of Interest from developers and construction companies keen to partner in or take over the delivery of the project closed last week.
Following this, an announcement on the new development partner could potentially only be a matter of weeks away.
Prospective buyers from throughout Australia are exploring the option of snapping up the former site of the North Wollongong Bunnings store.
However, it seems unlikely that many Illawarra residents' dreams of a giant like IKEA or Costco buying the site and setting up shop will come true.
The 2.73-hectare site, located at 73-75 Gipps Street, is being marketed as "a significant development proposition poised to become a major residential mixed use apartment development".
Several months after the sale of a luxury Woonona property shattered the suburb's residential sale price record, multiple multi-million dollar homes are on the market in the same street.
This includes the beachfront home at 46 Beach Drive, Woonona being for sale.
Take a video tour of the home.
A "unique" listing at Kanahooka went to auction on Saturday, where it sold within minutes of passing in for below the reserve price.
Meanwhile, a block of land was listed via an auction method dubbed "like eBay for properties".
Read this week's Illawarra auction wrap-up for details.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. This stunning near new property offers the perfect blend of modern living and picturesque rural surroundings.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
