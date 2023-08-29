Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama headspace opening date revealed after years-long fight for suicide support

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yellow ribbons have been a sign of hope in Kiama and Gerringong in recent years; and now a sunshine-coloured For Lease on a Manning Street address signals that the town's headspace is on its way. Inset picture by Robert Peet.
Yellow ribbons have been a sign of hope in Kiama and Gerringong in recent years; and now a sunshine-coloured For Lease on a Manning Street address signals that the town's headspace is on its way. Inset picture by Robert Peet.

Yellow has been a sign of hope in Kiama and Gerringong in recent years, with bright ribbons used to show support as the community grappled with the tragic loss of a number of young people to suicide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.