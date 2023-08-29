The Illawarra again put forward serious talent on television's The Voice Monday night, as a product of the Wollongong High School took to the stage, and their star will continue to shine.
Boy band Overnight originally wowed judges in early August with their "raw" rendition of a Backstreet Boys hit, securing them a spot in the "callbacks" which began this week.
Artists are grouped in threes and tasked with songs based on a theme. From each performance, one earns an instant place in "the Battles", one will face-off with remaining artists for a spot, while one will exit the show.
This year has seen some incredible talent sing in front of judges Guy Sebastian, Jason Derulo, Jess Mauboy and Rita Ora.
I love the feeling that I had during Overnight's blind audition, yes it was raw around the edges, but there was something so captivating.- Guy Sebastian
The Wollongong band (Tyler Wade, 18, Harry Herbert, 18, Emerson Garcia, 18, Kye Spindler 18, and Jai Ellevsen, 17) chose Guy as their mentor, so were pitted against Jaydean Miranda and Elly Poletti for Monday's episode.
"I love the feeling that I had during Overnight's blind audition, yes it was raw around the edges, but there was something so captivating," Guy told the cameras before the group performed.
"Overnight inspired the theme, they are all songs that are sung by groups."
Jaydean took to the stage first with the Jackson 5 iconic hit I'll Be There, followed by the Wollongong contingent Overnight with One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful, and finishing with Elly singing Emotion by Destiny's Child.
"It's one of those moments where I'm sitting back as a coach and I need to say 'sorry', I don't think I made good choices by giving you those songs," Guy told his group.
"[But] Overnight, you guys showed me something then which was really heartwarming, which was a bunch of guys who are desperate to get better and better at every stage."
Judge Jason agreed he still had a soft spot for the boy band, but he didn't enjoy their dancing so much.
"That's just something you're going to be growing into ... you have a bright future ahead of you," he said.
Only one artist could progress to the next round, and that was not Overnight, but their star will continue to shine.
The boys have been busy with professional coaching and dance sessions to give their act more polish, and told the Illawarra Mercury they will release their next single Home City Lovin'.
"We filmed it so long ago And you just see that recently, all the memories like come back in of what you did," Emerson told the Mercury.
"I think it's just in our nature [to critique ourselves], we're always trying to improve. [It's good] seeing how much we've improved since filming The Voice."
The boys are hoping to build on the success of their television stint, after gaining fans from all over the world.
Currently, four of the five members are taking a "gap year" to focus on their music, while Jai is completing his last year of high school.
"We've got a song coming out at the back of it and we hope that that will give us a little bit of momentum and hopefully ... a record deal," Tyler said.
Keep up to date with Overnight on socials: www.facebook.com/overnightbandofficial.
The Voice continues on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays on Channel 7 and 7 Plus.
