Bellambi sweeps up four gongs at Surf Life Saving NSW awards night

Bellambi made it a year to remember by taking home four wins at Surf Life Saving NSW's excellence awards night.
And the club wasn't the only Illawarra and South Coast club to make its presence felt at the awards, with Scarborough Wombarra, Coalcliff, Wollongong City and Kiama Downs all taking to the podium.
Bellambi SLSC led the way with four category wins, including back-to-back wins to open proceedings with Brody Robertson named Youth Surf Lifesaver of the Year and Halle Bone the Youth Volunteer of the Year.
"Something must be going on, I don't know what it is, but it's awesome to see our club showing off the talent and skills we have," Robertson said.
"We have a lot of up-and-coming talent, a lot of commitment, we just have a lot of fun," Bone said.
Bellambi's Call-out Team was named the Services Team of the Year while Jaclyn Percy received the Trainer of the Year award.
Scarborough Wombarra's Rachelle Balez was named Patrol Captain of the Year category, while Wollongong City's Glenn Beveridge and Kiama Downs' Nathan Foster claimed half of the Surf Sports category between them - Beveridge was named the Coach of the Year and Foster the Masters Athlete of the Year.
Foster, considered a legend of IRB racing, was proud to be recognised in a category stacked with talented athletes.
"Whilst it's an athlete award, you do a lot of your racing with teammates so it's not just me in a sense but it's certainly a real honour," he said.
"I'm a competitor at heart. Over time I've fallen into the coaching and I try to lead by example and pass on knowledge where I can but I take a lot from inspiring the team through what you do when you toe the line with everyone else."
Each state winner will now progress through to be considered for national awards ahead of the Surf Life Saving Australia Awards of Excellence later this year.
