'How retro': Chickenpox cases reported at two Illawarra schools

By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 4:17pm
A child with spots covering their back. File picture

Two Illawarra high schools have had chickenpox cases crop up among their students in August, prompting questions among parents about whether the itchy, spotty virus they remember from their childhood is having a resurgence.

