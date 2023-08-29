'How retro': Chickenpox cases reported at two Illawarra schools

Two Illawarra high schools have had chickenpox cases crop up among their students in August, prompting questions among parents about whether the itchy, spotty virus they remember from their childhood is having a resurgence.
However, the region's Public Health Unit Director Curtis Gregory said the chickenpox was still "quite normal" but that people may have noticed less of it in recent years.
"We've been so focused on other things in the past few years so people have sort of forgotten about these sort of illnesses that are associated with kids," he said.
In early August, Bulli High School notified parents that it had been made aware of cases of the virus, asking them to monitor for symptoms in their children and seek medical assistance.
"Any children who are demonstrating symptoms should not attend school," the alert to parents said.
This week, Edmund Rice parents said a number students at the school started showing up with spots after attending the school ski trip.
"A lot of year nine students started showing up with spots [on the weekend]," one mother said, adding that her son was "covered heat to toe in spots".
With children receiving vaccinations for chickenpox since 2005, one parent remarked "how retro" when told about the chickenpox cases.
Mr Gregory said chickenpox was not tracked by health authorities, except when people with more severe cases presented to emergency departments or are hospitalised.
With most people now either vaccinated or innoculated thanks to a childhood case of the virus he said most presentations were not serious, and that case numbers had decreased compared to decades earlier.
"There's a number [of illnesses] like chickenpox, slap cheek, scarlet fever... that aren't notifiable and while they can have serious outcomes, they do tend to be a lot less severe," he said.
"Chickenpox can vary quite markedly from one person to another.
"Some kids will get it or some adults will get it and they'll barely be affected at all, but then you get other instances even within the same family of kids just being covered, head to toe in blisters."
For schools and parents dealing with chickenpox, Mr Gregory said it was mostly just about managing symptoms and staying away from other people, with schools usually distributing a fact sheet to inform their networks.
"The main thing is that everyone is informed because we know it will go through your family pretty quickly if it's not covered," he said.
He said it was also important for young people to have their normal childhood vaccinations up to date - with one chickenpox shot given at 18 months old and another in early high school.
Adults who were not vaccinated could also get their shots, although many people would not need them as they had had the infection as children.
People over 70, who had an elevated risk of getting shingles, caused by the same virus as chickenpox, could also get a vaccine.
The shots are also recommended for some other risk groups, including those who have a compromised immune system, but Mr Gregory said anyone could get the vaccine if they were concerned.
"If you're not sure what your chickenpox vaccination status is, the recommendation is for adults to get two doses at least one month apart," he said.
"And if you have had chicken pox and no-one in your family can remember, so you don't know what your status is or not, the vaccine is not going to do you any harm."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.