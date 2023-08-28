A man accused of bringing a loaded gun to Wollongong unit to settle a debt with someone he claimed to be a "bikie" will remain behind bars.
Mathew Stewart Strachan pleaded for bail at Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Monday.
"I've been sitting in this dungeon for two days," he said. "I'm a wreck."
The 34-year-old is yet to enter formal pleas to possessing a loaded firearm in public, possessing a prohibited drug, affray, and having custody of a knife in public.
Police will allege Stratchan and his friend Arthur Jones attended the Greenacre Road residence of Daniel Miller on the evening of Saturday, August 26.
A violent altercation allegedly erupted between Stratchan and Miller - who were unknown to one another - following an argument about a debt owed to Jones.
CCTV allegedly captured Strachan and Jones leaving the scene as Miller chased after the pair towards Matthews Street.
Another alleged fight erupted between Strachan and Miller as Jones fled the scene.
Meanwhile several calls to triple zero were made with reports a firearm had been used, as one witness allegedly heard Strachan yell "I have a gun".
Officers arrived and arrested Stratchan and Miller, both with injuries to their heads and faces.
Miller allegedly told police Strachan hit him in the head with a replica pistol and that he had ditched it nearby, prompting officers to conduct a sweep of the area.
In a garden bed on Matthews Street, they found a loaded glock pistol wrapped in a blue jumper identified as belonging to Strachan.
Officers searched Stratchan and found a plastic bag containing .68 grams of meth, $995 in cash and a butterfly knife - to which he allegedly admitted to owning. He denied the pistol was his.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital under police guard and taken to custody on Sunday afternoon.
Stratchan lashed out in court and begged for his release, claiming he was the victim in the incident.
"He chased me up the road and bashed me ... I was the only one put in custody. I ended up in hospital for a day," Strachan said.
"He's a bikie, he's a rebel ... what else was I supposed to do?"
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning labelled the allegations as "incredibly concerning".
"This is someone who has openly gone to someone's house for a debt with a weapon," Sgt Manning said.
Strachan's bid for bail was refused. He will return to court on September 13.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.