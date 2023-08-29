Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

BlueScope not taking position on Voice to Parliament

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BlueScope employees with Whitlam MP Stephen Jones, Voice advocate Pat Farmer, Yes23 director Dean Parkin, Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Wollongong MP Paul Scully on Friday, August 25. Picture by Sylvia Liber
BlueScope employees with Whitlam MP Stephen Jones, Voice advocate Pat Farmer, Yes23 director Dean Parkin, Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Wollongong MP Paul Scully on Friday, August 25. Picture by Sylvia Liber

BlueScope is not taking a public stance on the Voice to Parliament, despite a group of its workers standing behind prominent 'yes' vote advocates at a recent Port Kembla press conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.