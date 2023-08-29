BlueScope is not taking a public stance on the Voice to Parliament, despite a group of its workers standing behind prominent 'yes' vote advocates at a recent Port Kembla press conference.
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, Yes23 director Dean Parkin, federal Whitlam MP Stephen Jones, state member for Wollongong Paul Scully and Run for the Voice's Pat Farmer came together with the steelworks in the background on On Friday, August 25, to speak about the 'yes' campaign.
A band of BlueScope workers, wearing work shirts decorated with artwork by local Indigenous artist Luke Penrith, stood behind them as they addressed the media.
But despite this, the company has not thrown its support behind the 'yes' campaign.
"Organisations like BlueScope don't vote in a referendum, individual Australians do," a company spokesperson said.
"Therefore, we don't feel it's appropriate for us to tell our people how to think or how to vote.
"We want our people to be fully informed on the topic and exercise their democratic right.
"We are focused on delivering outcomes that support our First Nations Framework, including Indigenous recruitment, supply chain procurement and employee and community engagement.
"The Indigenous PPE [personal protective equipment] shirts are an example of this support."
The company's First Nations Framework, released in 2022, outlines how BlueScope plans to support Indigenous people within the company, supply chains and communities, with work starting in the Illawarra through the National Indigenous Australians Agency.
The spokesperson said Ms Burney had seen the Indigenous work shirts and was keen to find out more.
Large corporations that have put their support behind the voice include Qantas - which emblazoned three aircraft with Yes23 livery - mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP, Kmart and Bunnings owner Wesfarmers, and the big four banks: Commonwealth, ANZ, Westpac and NAB.
The University of Wollongong has publicly affirmed its support, as has Wollongong City Council.
No major companies have publicly endorsed the 'no' vote to date.
