Three men on a fishing trawler survived an ordeal after their Wollongong-bound ship sank off the coast of Jervis Bay.
Cliff Scurrah, skipper of the Dalkeith Star, and his crew members Sverre Kollinsen and Brian Tolbett were in trouble when the ship struck a reef almost five kilometres off Jervis Bay.
They jumped into the life boat, just as the Dalkeith Star disappeared beneath the waters.
However, they quickly realised their dinghy had no oars - they had use loose boards at the bottom of the dinghy instead.
On top of that, one of the trio had to stick his finger into a hole at the bottom of the dinghy to plug a leak while another used the skipper's boot to bail out water.
It took more than five hours to row to shore and then they had to walk another five hours to reach Jervis Bay, where they knocked at the first house they found and asked for help.
The trio were treated for exposure and shock by ambulance officers called from Nowra.
