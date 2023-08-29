Police are calling on the public's help to identify a man they would like to speak to in relation to an alleged "serious assault" in Fairy Meadow.
The assault occurred on July 16, 2023 inside the Cabbage Tree Hotel, located on Princes Highway, around 1.20am-1.40am.
The victim was left with facial injuries and was taken by ambulance to Wollongong Hospital. The age and sex of the victim was not provided by police.
Images of a man captured on CCTV cameras inside the hotel were released by police on August 29.
"Police believe that the male depicted may have some information to assist in the investigation," Wollongong Police District officers said.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is urged to contact Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 and quote E78284361.
