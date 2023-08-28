A man accused of a spate of break-ins across the South Coast and Southern Highlands across the past nine years will remain behind bars following his arrest last month.
Mark Ian Anderson did not apply for and was formally refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
The 45-year-old Fishermans Paradise man is yet to enter pleas to 31 charges, including 14 counts of break, enter and steal.
The Hume Police District started Strike Force Hornseywood to investigate the alleged thefts in which homes or businesses were broken into, with coins, electronic devices and cash were nabbed.
The alleged break-ins took place in Robertson, Wildes Meadow, Glenquarry, Kangaroo Valley, Milton, Windellama, Batemans Bay, Nerriga, Braidwood, Ulladulla, and Colo - with the first incident reported in 2014.
Following extensive investigations, detectives assisted by South Coast Police and the Public Order Riot Squad raided properties at Fishermans Paradise and Conjola Park on August 3, with war medals and antique furniture seized.
Anderson was arrested and taken to Ulladulla police station. He made no application for bail as he needed "time to prepare" his defence.
The matter will return to court next month.
