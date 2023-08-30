Finally, a tenant has been found to take over the old meat and seafood shop at Bulli, with the new venture opening on Thursday.
Long-standing butcher chain Bush's Meat Market has taken over the lease on the Princes Highway shopfront and will have options for customers to design their own sausages and utilise "grab-and-go" products for parties.
"We used to have [stores in] Figtree and Wollongong but since they've gone we don't have much representation [in the northern Illawarra] so we thought it would be a really good fit," said spokesman David Barnes.
"We're proud of our meat because we've been in business since 1909 ... we have cattle and our own brands, so we watch it right from the farm to the plate."
There are currently four other retail stores in the Illawarra and two in Sydney, though the Bulli venture is being labeled a "meat market" and will offer an array of meats, condiments, seafood and later down the track catering and spit hire.
Mr Barnes said they'll eventually have the option to make-your-own snags where customers can tell the butcher what ingredients they'd like infused in their meats.
The store will also offer delivery from mid-September and be open seven days a week.
The business first appeared in 1909 in Newcastle as "AJ Bush & Sons", growing to 21 stores by 1921, according to their website.
"With the assistance of his four sons-Norman, Albert, Jeffrey and Lance, the business grew to such an extent that Bushs were the major meat operators at the then Homebush State Abattoir in the 1940's and '50s," the website states.
The company has remained in the family with several fourth-generation members part of the team.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.