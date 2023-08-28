A 37-year-old man will front court after he allegedly stabbed a man in an early morning attack.
The incident occurred at 1.40am at an Avondale Road home in Avondale on Tuesday, August 29.
Police and paramedics rushed to the property after a triple-0 call was made.
"At the scene they located a man with a stab wound to his left hand," a NSW Police spokesman said.
The 40-year-old victim was taken to Wollongong Hospital and he remains there in a stable condition.
The alleged offender was charged with wound with intent, and was bail refused to face Wollongong Local Court on August 29.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.