Port Kembla is a "strong option" to house a new cruise ship terminal, said NSW Port Authority CEO Philip Holliday.
The NSW Government has recently ruled out plans for a new terminal in Sydney's Yarra Bay and is now looking for other options as the cruise industry returns to pre-COVID levels and the existing facilities in Sydney reach capacity.
As those investigations continue, Mr Holliday said Port Kembla "is very much in the mix".
He stressed wherever a new facility was built it would not serve as a replacement for the Sydney terminal but help the growth of the cruise market.
The chosen site would be a permanent facility, not one just used from time to time.
"It's not a case of saying 'can we squeeze in with this car ships?' or 'can we do something on an ad hoc basis'," Mr Holliday said.
"What we're looking to identify is where is the best site to build a new terminal and a new modern state-of-the-art facility. When we're looking around at the options Port Kembla is a strong option in that regard."
While Port Kembla is a working industrial port, Mr Holliday said there would be no difference between a cruise ship docking there as compared to many other ports in the world.
In terms of capacity, he said the shipping movements certainly had enough space to include cruise ships; their schedules were easy to work around.
"The beauty of cruise ships is they're scheduled several years in advance and they pretty much stick to it," he said.
"If you went on the Port Authority website you could see what time is ship is coming into Sydney in two years' time and I can pretty much guarantee that in two years' time that ship will turn up."
Were Port Kembla to be chosen, Mr Holliday said the cruise industry would have to fit in with the long-term aims of the port owner NSW Ports, but that wouldn't cause any difficulties.
"As we explore the options we have to make sure that everything was complementary and everything all worked well and everybody was going to be safe - all the things you would expect to be done," he said.
"But if you take a relatively quick look at these things there is nothing that presents itself a challenge that can't be overcome."
