An ex-Finks bikie boss known for his distinctive facial ink has admitted to supplying meth and wounding an alleged drug dealer in Dapto last year.
Illawarra father Troy Foranciari sat quietly in the dock wearing a black and white striped Adidas hoodie at Wollongong District Court on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old originally denied his charges however decided to plead guilty to commercial drug supply, reckless wounding and intimidation on the day he was scheduled to stand trial.
"Yeah, I'm guilty," Fornaciari said.
Fornaciari threatened and attacked Paul McKiernan with a knife in Dapto on May 13, 2022. He was arrested five days later in Liverpool where he was charged with supplying 283 grams of methamphetamine.
An agreed set of facts have been tendered to the court, Judge Andrew Haesler said.
Fornaciari will await his punishment date of November 2 from behind bars.
More details to come.
