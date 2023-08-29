Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Eco-green house at Austinmer to be auctioned in September

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated September 5 2023 - 8:18pm, first published August 29 2023 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When planning to build her new home a decade ago, the owner of 32 Moore Street, Austinmer had a clear vision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.