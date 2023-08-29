When planning to build her new home a decade ago, the owner of 32 Moore Street, Austinmer had a clear vision.
"I wanted to prove to myself that you could make a beautiful house, on a small block, with a small footprint, and with a small environmental impact," she said.
"I think the biggest electricity bill I've had since I've lived here is $79, and that was over winter."
She bought the property in 2013, and at the recommendation of council, the "very cute but dilapidated little miner's cottage" was eventually knocked down, and a new home built.
Sitting on just 307 square metres, the build started in 2017, and was finished in 2020.
The dwelling is insulated in its floors, walls and ceiling, is fully electric and supplemented by 10kw solar panels.
The owner's desire to be as energy-efficient as possible, with as little impact on the environment over the long-term meant taking "the end of the house's life" into account.
"So when it was potentially being knocked down at the end of its life, the materials weren't going to be the type of materials that would just cause huge impact on landfill," she said.
"So basically, from inception to the end of the house's life, I was looking at it from an environmental point of view.
"It's quite a small house, and has a small footprint, but could be incredibly comfortable to live in, and be delightful rather than cramped."
She said a combination of design features and materials were also required to achieve her goals.
This included highly insulated walls, floors and ceilings; double-glazing where possible; and as many recycled materials as could be utilised.
The latter included the window frames, doors, floors and decking being made from recycled hardwood.
"Some might look at some features and say, 'oh, she didn't go very eco there', but I did the best I could with balancing competing things, such as life expectancy of the item I was choosing, as well as budget and availability.
"I wasn't perfect in terms of my eco choices, but when I weighed everything up I made the choices as best as I could, taking all of those things into consideration."
The home's versatile floorplan currently presents as a two-bedroom home with one-bedroom apartment, or a three-bedroom family home.
The apartment has its own kitchen, bathroom and private rear lane access.
The seller said given the small block size it was crucial to maximise the space available.
"The way the space is utilised, it actually feels a lot bigger than it is," she said. "The ceilings are three metres high for a start, which helps.
"I wanted to see what you could achieve within that small space. I was on a mission to prove that you could create something lovely in a small space."
She's now selling in order to move on to a new project.
"I adore this house and it's a joy to live in, but another project and another phase of life beckons," she said.
The home is due to be auctioned on September 23.
Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said the home had a price guide of $2.8 million to $3 million.
She said after less than a week on the market, the property was creating a great deal of interest and strong attendance at open homes.
"It's an amazing property," she said. "The owner has poured her heart and soul into that property.
"The materials that have gone into it, and the features are unique and special.
"And Moore Street is a really nice character street in Austinmer, very close to the beach."
