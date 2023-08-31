Illawarra Mercury
Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year 2023 named

August 31 2023
'My Country Burns' by Shoalhaven-based photographer Samuel Markham, and the prize-winning photographer with his work. Pictures supplied
A South Coast photographer who captured the intensity of the Black Summer bushfires in the midst of the disaster has been named the 2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year.

