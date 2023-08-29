Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Controversial rapper 360 on tour and stopping by Wollongong in November

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
360 performing to a large crowd. Picture by Blacklisted Visions
360 performing to a large crowd. Picture by Blacklisted Visions

Australian rapper 360 is set to bring his electrifying stage presence back to the Illawarra as he embarks on another round of his national tour, while being open about his decision to put health first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.