Australian rapper 360 is set to bring his electrifying stage presence back to the Illawarra as he embarks on another round of his national tour, while being open about his decision to put health first.
Following a run of sold out shows in in June, 360's (aka Matt Colwell) extensive upcoming tour will kick off in Victoria before moving to Queensland, New South Wales and the ACT, with more dates to be announced for Part 2 of the tour.
The rapper has opted to compete his Australian tour dates in bursts with proper rest in between for health reasons, something he has been open and honest about.
"As much as I love touring, it's always been quite taxing both physically and mentally in the past," he said.
"I decided to do a month of touring through November, have a month off through December and then finish off Part Two [of the tour] early next year, rather than doing them all back to back.
"I used to never care about my health and wellbeing, at least not like I do now. Now I follow a strict regime ... I could achieve more if I went all out doing five shows a week and fitting in as much travel as possible over multiple months, but for me that's a quick way to burn out."
Previously, Colwell has shared his experiences battling mental health issues and an addiction to codeine which had resulted in concert dates being cancelled without notice.
Other big acts coming to the Illawarra include Nathan Cavaleri and Alex Lloyd both playing headline gigs at Bulli's Heritage Hotel in September, Short Stack at Waves in October, plus Matchbox 20 and Goo Goo Dolls together at the WIN Entertainment Centre in February 2024.
360 plays Waves, at Towradgi Beach Hotel, Saturday November 25. For tickets and more details, visit: 360music.com.au
More dates are to be announced for Part 2 of 360's regional tour.
