Delivering optimal health and wellbeing

Would you like the opportunity to make a real difference in someone's life?
In the ever-evolving landscape of aged care, Community Gateway has emerged as a leading organisation dedicated to transforming the lives of older Australians.
If you are someone who is considerate, reliable, motivated and genuinely cares, you may be the right fit for their team.
Community Gateway is an aged care and NDIS provider based in the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and the Mid North Coast and has also launched Gateway Life, a health and wellness service located in the heart of Wollongong.
Gateway Life offers a comprehensive service and state-of-the-art gym facilities that help participants to live a vibrant and fulfilling life.
Gateway Life manager, Daniel Vallentine said, "With a strong focus on allied health services including occupational therapy, physiotherapy, exercise physiology and dietetics, Gateway Life ensures holistic care and promotes overall wellbeing.
"Staff take the time to truly know and understand their clients and what is most important to them, forming meaningful connections, based on a solid foundation of support, trust and openness."
Through their four pillars of Learn, Restore, Build and Connect, the team aim to empower older adults.
Learn: Embracing lifelong learning
Gateway Life offers a wide range of educational programs, workshops, and classes, in which the community can expand their knowledge, stimulate their minds and enhance their overall wellbeing.
Restore: Enhancing physical and mental wellbeing
Their comprehensive care provides a range of allied health services including occupational therapy (OT), physiotherapy, exercise physiology and dietetics.
Build: State-of-the-art gym facilities
Acknowledging the significance of physical activity in optimising health and vitality, Gateway Life incorporates industry leading Technogym equipment and wellness ecosystem. The gym is equipped with exercise equipment such as cardio machines, resistance training equipment and functional training spaces.
Connect: Fostering social connections
Gateway Life place a strong emphasis on creating supportive communities where members can forge meaningful relationships, share experiences and enjoy a sense of belonging with regular social events, group activities and community engagement initiatives.
Gateway Life has a multidisciplinary health team in a purpose-built facility.
They currently have positions available for people who want to empower their clients to thrive across their lifespan by making health simple for their best life.
For more information phone 1300 306 939 or visit the website by going to gatewaylife.com.au.
The rise of telehealth in Australia is redefining how healthcare is delivered and driving job creation in services and technology.
Telehealth is a broad concept that involves providing health care using communications technology (such as telephone and video conferencing); between patients and their healthcare providers and between healthcare providers.
Benefits include increased convenience and reduced travel time for patients, increased access to healthcare for those living in rural and remote areas, and fewer barriers to healthcare for those with chronic disease and reduced mobility.
The Australian government has long recognised the capacity of telehealth consultations to contribute to improved access to care and health outcomes, particularly for Australians living in rural and remote locations, and residential aged care.
Since 2011, the government has gradually increased the range of Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) telehealth services available, beginning with video consultations by psychiatrists, other consultant physicians and non-GP specialists.
Telehealth was expanded nationally in March 2020 to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most changes have been retained permanently since January 1, 2022, and there has been a massive uptake.
According to data from the Department of Aged Care and Health, in 2019, prior to COVID-19, a total of 273,944 MBS telehealth services were delivered, with benefits paid of $44.0 million.
In 2022, following the permanent expansion of telehealth services, 45.6 million services were provided, with $2.2 billion in benefits paid.
The rise of telehealth has required health providers to adapt existing clinical skills and learn new skills to perform telehealth safely and effectively.
"Physicians, for example, have had to learn how to perform elements of physical examinations remotely. This is best done via videoconferencing, where visualisation of the patient is possible," Dr Katie Fisher, a Newcastle-based GP, researcher and Fellow of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and a conjoint lecturer at the University of Newcastle, said.
Dr Fisher has published multiple research papers on telehealth and noted there were limitations to telehealth.
"Uptake of videoconferencing in Australia has been low. There are several barriers to videoconferencing, including lack of access to reliable internet connections, lack of access to devices with a webcam, and lack of familiarity with the technology and telehealth platforms being used."
Access to training and technology that enables and supports telehealth is likely an emerging area of employment in healthcare, she said.
"Some specialists and allied health professionals (primarily psychologists) can now offer their services to patients from around the state, and sometimes from other parts of Australia," she said.
"This is particularly relevant for those living in rural and remote areas who would otherwise need to take time off work and travel long distances to access the same care in person. This will inevitably increase job opportunities as demand rises for these services.
"New practice systems are required in order to adopt telehealth, including telehealth technology, infrastructure, and backup plans for when technology fails.
"It is also imperative that practices have procedures in place when a face-to-face consultation is deemed necessary during a telehealth consultation. Universities and general practice training organisations are also introducing telehealth training into their curricula."
Dr Fisher also noted telehealth was not designed to completely replace face-to-face consultations.
"Situations where telehealth is appropriate include medical certificates, repeat prescriptions, routine chronic disease check-ups (if the patient is stable), and mental health consultations," she said. "For situations that require a physical examination, a face-to-face review is needed."
It takes a special kind of person to support and care for others.
Someone who can brighten another person's day, ensure their needs are met and help them reach their personal goals.
These are the type of people employed at Client Care First and they are on the lookout for their next star to join the team.
Client Care First director Meryn Martin said, "We have a team of 95 staff working as disability support workers, social and community workers, leisure and health support, administration, registered nurses and in management.
"We are continually hiring support staff. Anyone interested can jump on our webpage and upload a resume."
Client Care First is in its fifth year of operation. They are an NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) registered service provider offering support 24 hours a day, seven days a week from Bulli to Huskinson.
They offer in home assistance, social and community support, personal care, nursing including complex care and palliative care, transport and domestic assistance.
This includes short- or medium-term accommodation, school holiday assistance with group or one-to-one activities for children, and planned holidays for participants of the NDIS.
The business also offers a unique activity hub, located on the ground floor at 3/6 Thomas Street, Wollongong. It gives participants with high behavioural needs a place where they can stimulate their senses and have fun in a safe environment.
Client Care First has two wheelchair accessible vans available to assist with transport.
"We are a values-based forward-thinking, fast-moving company that has much room for advancement," Meryn said.
"We offer ongoing training to staff through both face-to-face options and online. We all work together as one team."
Client Care First is located at Shop 3/6 Thomas Street, Wollongong within walking distance of the CBD and public transport.
Anyone interested in working with their skilled team can jump on the webpage at ccfirst.com.au and upload a resume. Alternatively, send your resume to admin@ccfirst.com.au or drop into the Thomas Street office.
Support staff should have a current NDIS clearance and a minimum qualification of a Certificate III in individualised support, disability support or aged care.
For further information please call 4256 3079.
Living independently at home, while ageing or living with a disability, can be a great experience when you have the right networks in place.
While this is the goal, as the 2021 Census of Population and Housing reported, 50.8 per cent of people living in Wollongong City aged 80 years and older need assistance with core activities.
These core activities can include daily tasks such as cleaning, transportation, personal hygiene and care, meal preparation and social and community access.
With a region wide increase in demand for aged care and disability services, CatholicCare community support worker Elissa Aston said that the role of community support workers has never been more important.
"Some people might view it as quite a menial job, but I think those are people who if they're lucky, will never have to need it because once you need it, you understand how important it is to be able to help people have quality of life," Aston said.
Aston knew that she had a passion for providing support to those in need since she was a child.
"I had to have a lot of patience growing up with my brother who is autistic, so I learned a little bit there," Aston said.
"Knowing that I'm providing an important service to people helps me get up in the morning - it helps me to stay motivated."
CatholicCare is a leading provider of aged care and disability services in the Illawarra region.
Last year, their community support workers provided aged care and disability support services to 1481 individuals in the community.
CatholicCare tailor their services to each client to ensure they come up with a support plan which acknowledges the client's individual needs so they can achieve their goals.
"You need to get to know people to give them the right level of care that's specific to their needs," Aston said.
With over 40 years of experience supporting individuals living in the Illawarra region, CatholicCare has become a leading provider of aged care and disability support services and their team continues to grow each year.
If you are interested or know someone who might be interested in becoming a community support worker, check out CatholicCare's current job vacancies in their brand new community support worker hub at catholiccare.dow.org.au/get-involved/careers/community-support-workers/.