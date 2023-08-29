Work with love and love what you do

Rise of telehealth driving job opportunities Advertising Feature

Researcher and GP Dr Katie Fisher says telehealth is redefining how healthcare is delivered and driving job creation in services and technology. Picture supplied

The rise of telehealth in Australia is redefining how healthcare is delivered and driving job creation in services and technology.

Telehealth is a broad concept that involves providing health care using communications technology (such as telephone and video conferencing); between patients and their healthcare providers and between healthcare providers.

Benefits include increased convenience and reduced travel time for patients, increased access to healthcare for those living in rural and remote areas, and fewer barriers to healthcare for those with chronic disease and reduced mobility.

The Australian government has long recognised the capacity of telehealth consultations to contribute to improved access to care and health outcomes, particularly for Australians living in rural and remote locations, and residential aged care.

Since 2011, the government has gradually increased the range of Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) telehealth services available, beginning with video consultations by psychiatrists, other consultant physicians and non-GP specialists.

Telehealth was expanded nationally in March 2020 to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Most changes have been retained permanently since January 1, 2022, and there has been a massive uptake.

According to data from the Department of Aged Care and Health, in 2019, prior to COVID-19, a total of 273,944 MBS telehealth services were delivered, with benefits paid of $44.0 million.

In 2022, following the permanent expansion of telehealth services, 45.6 million services were provided, with $2.2 billion in benefits paid.

The rise of telehealth has required health providers to adapt existing clinical skills and learn new skills to perform telehealth safely and effectively.

"Physicians, for example, have had to learn how to perform elements of physical examinations remotely. This is best done via videoconferencing, where visualisation of the patient is possible," Dr Katie Fisher, a Newcastle-based GP, researcher and Fellow of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and a conjoint lecturer at the University of Newcastle, said.

Dr Fisher has published multiple research papers on telehealth and noted there were limitations to telehealth.

"Uptake of videoconferencing in Australia has been low. There are several barriers to videoconferencing, including lack of access to reliable internet connections, lack of access to devices with a webcam, and lack of familiarity with the technology and telehealth platforms being used."

Access to training and technology that enables and supports telehealth is likely an emerging area of employment in healthcare, she said.

"Some specialists and allied health professionals (primarily psychologists) can now offer their services to patients from around the state, and sometimes from other parts of Australia," she said.

"This is particularly relevant for those living in rural and remote areas who would otherwise need to take time off work and travel long distances to access the same care in person. This will inevitably increase job opportunities as demand rises for these services.

"New practice systems are required in order to adopt telehealth, including telehealth technology, infrastructure, and backup plans for when technology fails.

"It is also imperative that practices have procedures in place when a face-to-face consultation is deemed necessary during a telehealth consultation. Universities and general practice training organisations are also introducing telehealth training into their curricula."

Dr Fisher also noted telehealth was not designed to completely replace face-to-face consultations.