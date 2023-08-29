Versatile home with ideal rural outlook

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This stunning near new property offers the perfect blend of modern living and picturesque rural surroundings.
Vivienne Marris principal/owner of Elders Real Estate Jamberoo said, "The wonderful property sits at the top of Macquarie Street with great views to the escarpment, Jamberoo Village to the north and west and calming rural pasture to the south."
The versatile home is a one of a kind design and is only six years old. The contemporary kitchen features a large Caesarstone island bench and a picture window above the gas cooktop.
"The home has an excellent floor plan that allows a family to come together in the open plan dining and kitchen space as well as move out to the alfresco area for outdoor dining all year round," Vivienne said.
"There are lots of amazing details that make this home something special including sharp clean lines and a stunning corner window that takes in the hillside vistas."
Encompassing four large bedrooms, all with built-in robes, the main with en suite and spacious walk-in robe. The bedrooms enjoy either a lovely garden view or a rural outlook.
The main bathroom has a free standing bath and generous shower space.
Excellent storage is available throughout the house and it features an extra height double garage with workshop area.
Delight in the expansive views from the rear terraced garden which includes native and exotic species for the abundant local bird life. There's also a superb rural outlook where the garden adjoins pasture.
Set on an 800 square metre block of land with the home occupying over 235 square metres.
"The home is only six years old and can offer a buyer a trouble free occupation for years to come," Vivienne said.
"The property is ideal for a young family since it has four bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as loads of space inside and out. It is also only a short walk to pre and primary school and there are a multitude of sporting facilities close by.
"This is an excellent opportunity to secure a near new home and be in and ready for Christmas and a brand new year."
Located a short walk to Jamberoo Village, park, Jamberoo Pub, golf course, IGA and multiple cafes. Approximately 10 minutes drive to Kiama and the many pristine beaches, 30 minutes to Wollongong and 90 minutes to Sydney's southern suburbs.
