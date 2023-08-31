Immaculately maintained

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Looking for a spacious home for your family? Then make it a priority to view this Balgownie property.
The impeccably maintained two storey residence is set in an idyllic cul-de-sac address.
It features formal lounge and dining spaces, a substantial kitchen with breakfast bar as well as an informal meals area.
There are four bedrooms upstairs, the main bedroom with an en suite. The family bathroom is situated upstairs and there is an additional bathroom on the lower level.
Lovingly cared for, this home is ready for the buyer to move straight in but can also be personalised to suit your style later down the track.
The backyard is ideal for a family with plenty of level lawn for the kids and pets to run around, an undercover entertaining area and a private, sunken in-ground pool.
Located in a quiet street off the western end of Cabbage Tree Lane, featuring a leafy green setting and a picturesque escarpment backdrop.
Stroll to a selection of highly regarded government and non-government schools.
University of Wollongong, beaches, Balgownie Village and Fairy Meadow retail precinct are all within a three to seven minute drive (approximately).
A truly rare offering so take a look today.
