A man will likely undergo surgery after being left with a "large wound" to his hand in an early morning stabbing incident at Avondale.
Michael Ash, 37, was arrested at the scene after 1.40am on Tuesday, August 29 and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The father-of-one made a bid for his release at Wollongong Local Court that afternoon.
Tendered court documents state the alleged victim, a 40-year-old man, was visiting two friends at their Avondale Road home when he woke in the early hours to find Ash near his black Toyota Rav 4.
Police will allege Ash, who is "well-known" to the alleged victim, was captured on CCTV placing concrete bollards behind the rear tyres of the Rav 4.
The man came outside and armed himself with a golf club to confront Ash as he believed he was trying to break into his vehicle.
Ash is accused of immediately chasing the man while armed with a knife, prompting the man to turn around and run back inside.
Police will allege Ash lunged at the man and caused a "large wound and laceration" to his left hand, with the incident caught on CCTV.
Officers arrived shortly after and arrested Ash. The alleged victim was treated by paramedics before being taken to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant Ash bail under the conditions he live in Menai, not enter the Illawarra and not contact the alleged victim or witnesses.
"If I get a sniff that you've contacted the prosecution witnesses, you'll go back in," the magistrate warned.
Ash will return to court at a later date.
