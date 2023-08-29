Illawarra Mercury
Michael Ash granted bail over alleged Avondale stabbing

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:39pm, first published August 29 2023 - 2:00pm
The incident allegedly happened at Avondale Road, Avondale. Picture from Google Maps
A man will likely undergo surgery after being left with a "large wound" to his hand in an early morning stabbing incident at Avondale.

