The September school holidays are slowly creeping up, so if you're in need of some inspiration of how to keep the kids entertained here are some suggestions.
Meanwhile, if you didn't get a chance to use your $100 Creative Kids voucher from January to June 30, you can now apply for a $50 Creative Kids voucher to use for the rest of the year. Further information can be found here.
Families will love the stage adaption of Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' beloved picture book Possum Magic, at IPAC from September 28 to 30.
Possum Magic takes the audience on a magical journey around Australia to find the food that makes Hush visible again.
Limited tickets are still available, via: www.merrigong.com.au
Get ready for a day of enchantment at our Teddy Bears' Picnic! This year, we will be in the backyard next to the Yirran Muru Playspace on Thursday, 28 September from 11am - 1pm!
Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal & join us for a FREE family outdoor adventure!
It will be filled with a range of fun activities including a bear hunt, face painting, storytime, roving teddy bears, craft stations and more.
Visit the Shellharbour Council website for more school holiday activities.
The only way to learn to cook is to roll up your sleeves and do it. Hideaway Lane's cooking classes are developed to encourage kids to use the freshest, healthiest ingredients, cooking from scratch to prepare exciting, tasty dishes.
Includes a hands on cooking class, two courses to cook and eat, expert tuition and an electronic recipe book. Parents can stay and watch, or leave kids in the teacher's capable hands.
* Allergen advice: they are a fully operational commercial kitchen and, as such, there may be traces of specific allergens such as (but not limited to) nuts, soy, gluten, dairy. Please read our terms and conditions for more information on allergies.
Running from 10am to 4pm, at Hideaway Lane cafe - 8/81 Church Street (near Globe Lane and City Diggers). Suited to kids aged 8 to 14.
$65pp. $10pp Family discount for 2 or more kids
Tickets through Trybooking.com.
An exquisite production of Sleeping Beauty is about to tour Australia as the Royal Czech Ballet returns to our shores.
Wollongong will be treated to two performances at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on Monday September 25 and Tuesday September 26.
The show runs for around two hours and five minutes (including interval). It is not suitable children aged two and under.
For ticket details and more information, visit: www.royalczechballet.com.au.
During their school holidays program, students learn everything from trapeze to tumbling, tight-wire to juggling, while their days are packed with games, activity, freedom and silliness.
Workshops run from Monday September 25 until Friday October 6 at the Fairy Meadow circus school, and suitable for children aged five to 12.
Cost is $85 per day, or $400 per week. More details, visit: www.circusmonoxide.com.au.
From laser tag to gymnastics, dance, basketball, parkour, baking, dodge ball, soccer, plus arts and crafts - both clubs now have an array of activities for kids aged 5 to 12.
Each centre will have differing activities from September 25 to October 6.
$45 per day. (*$50 for Laser Tag days - PCYC Bulli only). ONLY Creative Kids Vouchers can be accepted during School Holidays.
Kids need to bring a water bottle, recess/lunch, enclosed shoes.
For more details, visit: https://www.pcycnsw.org.au/.
Wollongong's only professional theatre company with neurodiverse performers, the Strangeways Ensemble, is presenting a quirky new work suitable for all ages (including kids 10 and up).
The plot centers around an opportunity for the ensemble to audition for an upcoming blockbuster film, Of Mice and Me, where one of the characters "Lennie" has a disability.
The play unfolds like a film being shot within the play, while audiences can expect comedy, songs, plus some heartfelt moments that will leave them feeling good inside.
It runs for 1 hour and 30 minutes (with no interval). An AUSLAN interpreter will accompany the September 23 performance at 1.30pm.
Something That Happened is at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from September 15 to 23. For tickets and more details visit: www.merrigong.com.au.
Wollongong's prime theatre company Merrigong is taking children on a journey of creative exploration, under the guidance and supervision of professional performing and teaching artists.
Designed to activate kids' imaginations and build self-confidence in a fun, educational environment, this is a great space for 'campers' to make friends.
The five-day camp is suitable for kids aged five to 12, at Wollongong Town Hall. It runs from September 25 to 29, 9am to 3pm (includes a lunch break).
Cost is $290 per child for the five-day program (discount for additional siblings).
More details: www.merrigong.com.au
Treetop Arts, a physical arts school based in Helensburgh uniquely blends performance and athletic skills.
Throughout the school holidays, Treetop Arts will be offering:
Running from September 25 to October 9, 9am to 3pm, Science Space has a school holiday camp suitable for kids 6 to 12, while daily science and planetarium shows are suited to kids of all aged.
The camp has themes of "astronaut academy", "Lego moon mission" and "game designers". The junior space camp is $110 per day, kids need to BYO morning tea, lunch, hat and water.
The camps are designed to teach new skills and introduce a child to a variety of STEM equipment, technology and resources - there will not always necessarily be a take home component.
More details are at: https://sciencespace.com.au/
LIVE SHOW SCHEDULE
PLANETARIUM SHOW SCHEDULE
PromenART is a newly launched initiative celebrating creativity, culture and the Shell Cove community with large-scale murals across sections of wall plus sculptures around The Waterfront.
The sculptures will be installed by September 13. This will be one of the largest Sculpture exhibitions in the region and will transform The Waterfront boardwalks and established play trail into a trail of colour, art and creativity.
It's on until Monday October 30.
