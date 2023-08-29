Jack de Belin returns for last game of Dragons season against Knights

After serving a four match suspension Jack de Belin has been named in the St George Illawarra team in their last match of the season against the Knights.
The Dragons will face the Knights in Kogarah in their final match of the season. It is almost certain St George Illawarra will finish second last.
The Tigers are just two points behind them, currently with the wooden spoon spot, but need to score a big victory against the Sea Eagles and hope the Dragons lose by a big margin against Newcastle to have a hope of leapfrogging them.
In other changes from the side's loss to the Warriors, Michael Molo reverts to the interchange and Zane Musgrove drops out.
Sione Finau is out after injuring his ankle 25 minutes into his NRL debut against the Warriors last week with Mathew Feagai coming back onto the wing.
Connor Muhleisen has been named in the No. 9 jersey with Jacob Liddle on the interchange.
1.Tyrell Sloan
2.Mathew Feagai
3.Moses Suli
4.Zac Lomax
5.Mikaele Ravalawa
6.Talatau Amone
7.Ben Hunt (c)
8.Francis Molo
9.Connor Muhleisen
10.Blake Lawrie
11.Billy Burns
12.Dan Russell
13.Jack de Belin
14.Jacob Liddle
15.Michael Molo
16.Ben Murdoch-Masila
17.Ryan Couchman
18.Toby Couchman
19.Jayden Sullivan
20.Alex Lobb
21.Jaiyden Hunt
22.Viliama Fifita
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.