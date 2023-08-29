Illawarra Mercury
BlueScope fined $57.5 million for cartel conduct

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 2:15pm
The entrance to BlueScope's Port Kembla steelworks. File picture
The entrance to BlueScope's Port Kembla steelworks. File picture

BlueScope has been fined a record $57.5 million for attempting to fix prices for flat steel products, a record penalty for cartel conduct in Australia.

