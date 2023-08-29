Libby Ruge's parents remind students to be kind to one another at the unveiling of a memorial mural created in the 19-year-old's honour
Libby tragically died in November 2020, when she was hit by a car while walking on a footpath in Wollongong.
Jaskaran Singh was driving the car and in May 2022 was found guilty of dangerous driving causing Libby's death, as well as the grievous bodily harm of two of her friends, Tye West, 23, and Eva Harrison, 20. He was sentenced today to six years in jail.
The mural was unveiled at Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts in honour of the former student who was known for her kindness.
Her mother Julia Ruge spoke to students at the special school assembly on Tuesday, August 29 about the importance of being kind to each other.
"We ask you today to remember Libby and practice kindness every day," Ms Ruge said at the school assembly.
"She was just an ordinary teenager like every one of you ... she had a lot to say and not a lot of time to say it."
A group of year nine students painted the mural which includes the words 'bee kind' with bees and blue butterflies in the background.
It is inspired by a matching tattoo Libby Ruge and her friend Sam Gill got just weeks before Libby died.
"We were going on a little road trip up to Byron Bay and [Libby] randomly decided that it would be a good idea that we get a matching tattoo," Sam Gill said.
"Two weeks later she passed away, and it is one of the most important tattoos I have ever got."
Julie Ruge and Jules Harrison recall even when their daughter was bullied at a young age for having two mums or for another reason she still practiced kindness.
"We were saying to her 'Honey you got to go to school, you got to stick up yourself, you got to say this' and she's like 'I can't, that's mean'," Jules Harrison said.
"She just refused to be mean even though they're being cruel, she would just take it and be kind."
The 19-year-old had been working at a dental clinic and aspired to become a dentist.
"Libby saw the confidence that I gained when I had my teeth fixed when I was 50," her mum Julie Ruge said.
"When she went for her dental interview she said to them. 'I saw the change it made in my mum's life and I want to do that for everyone'."
Her parents started the Libby Ruge Smile Foundation in 2021 in partnership with South Coast Smiles and My Dental Team in Shellharbour.
The charity allows young adults who cannot afford dental care the ability to access dental rehabilitation.
The first person to benefit from the foundation was Libby's school friend Jorja Beattie.
"I was always so ashamed of my smile, and it was embarrassing because I just had crooked teeth," Ms Beattie said.
"I think [Libby] realised that getting my teeth fixed was something that was definitely on my mind, but I was definitely not in the position being so young to be able to afford dental care and orthodontics."
The school plans to install a photo of Libby next to the mural and to plant a garden in the near future.
