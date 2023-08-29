When Bellambi boy Beau Atkins had a minor fall from his bike, his mum Kiyara Gordon had no idea her family's life was about to turn upside down - nor that the accident might very well have saved her son's life.
Beau, then 6, appeared fine after his fall, but woke in the middle of the night crying in pain.
Miss Gordon took him to hospital where she was told Beau had likely just pulled a muscle and was advised to see the GP or face a long wait in emergency, so the pair went home.
That was January 22 this year and, in the five days leading up to the doctor's appointment, Beau continued to complain of pain, something unusual for the typically stoic little boy.
A worried Miss Gordon asked the doctor for further investigations, so Beau was sent for a scan and then up to the hospital for another, due to concerns of a possible internal bleed.
What followed was horrifying news: Beau - a lively, funny boy - had a fast-growing and aggressive cancer known as Burkitt's lymphoma.
Miss Gordon said there were no prior signs her son was unwell.
"Not a single thing, he was the healthiest boy," she said.
It was believed that falling off the bike might have disrupted the tumour in his abdomen, causing the pain.
He was initially diagnosed as having stage four cancer, and further tests revealed it had spread through 60 per cent of his bone marrow.
Miss Gordon said the rapid nature of the cancer was the reason her boy showed no outward symptoms, as he might have had it only a short time.
Beau was admitted to Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick and started intensive chemotherapy in early February.
He stayed at the hospital for five months, yet despite the gruelling treatment regimen, Beau remained his cheery self.
"He's just had a smile on his face the whole time," Miss Gordon said.
"This little boy is so resilient and we're so proud to be his parents."
But for the family - including Beau's dad Ben Atkins and little brother Mason, 2 - it has been an extremely trying time.
One parent has had to stay with Beau in hospital, while another cared for Mason.
"Our kids are our world and to be watching our son go through this, and to be separated from the other at the same time ... It's broken our family. But we're strong enough to get through it," Miss Gordon said.
Needing to care for their sons has meant neither Miss Gordon nor Mr Atkins have been able to work, prompting Miss Gordon's sister to launch a GoFundMe to help the family.
Meanwhile, Beau, now 7, is back home and has returned to school for half-days - "He's absolutely loving it, he's the centre of attention at the moment," Miss Gordon said - while his family awaits results that will determine whether he needs further treatment.
Miss Gordon hopes her story will encourage other parents who feel something might be seriously wrong with their child to get it investigated, because if Beau's cancer had not been discovered when it was, the outcome could have been a lot worse.
The fundraiser for Beau's family is online here.
