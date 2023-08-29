Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Bellambi boy Beau Atkins battles aggressive cancer

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Atkins, 7, in Bellambi on August 29, 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Beau Atkins, 7, in Bellambi on August 29, 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber

When Bellambi boy Beau Atkins had a minor fall from his bike, his mum Kiyara Gordon had no idea her family's life was about to turn upside down - nor that the accident might very well have saved her son's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.