A jury has acquitted a Wollongong photographer of one charge of raping a woman after a night out in Milton.
Thomas Michael Healy, 31, had denied a charge of sexual intercourse without consent during his week-long trial at Nowra District Court.
The 12 jurors, who heard evidence from witnesses including the complainant, Healy and a medical professional, delivered its verdict of not guilty on Tuesday after deliberating for 50 minutes.
The charge related to an incident stemming from an evening in April 2022 in which the complainant met Healy outside the Milton Hotel.
The Crown alleged Healy asked the complainant if he could stay in her van after he claimed to have made attempts to book an Uber.
The Crown alleged Healy then took the opportunity to exploit the complainant when inside. It was alleged that during the night, the woman awoke to Healy raping her.
The defence argued it wasn't in dispute Healy had sexual intercourse with the woman, but that she had consented.
In closing submissions, the defence cast doubt that Healy was a person who wanted to "take off after a serious offence" as he was caught on CCTV standing under "bright lights" for about an hour as he tried to hail a cab after leaving the van.
Healy was acquitted of the charge.
