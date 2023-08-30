"Are you for real?"
They were among the first words uttered by a Wombarra man when he realised he was the Illawarra's newest millionaire.
He won a million dollars, well $1,033,085.50 to be precise, when his numbers came up during the Lotto draw on Saturday, August 26 and, and he's still in shock.
"It's going to take me some time to process this," the elated winner said when an official from The Lott called to confirm the result.
Now, thanks to his windfall, he and his wife are planning to retire, do some travelling and spend more time with family.
"We can finally do all the travel we've wanted to do for years. We can complete the renovations on the house and we can settle into the rest of our lives in comfort," he said.
"It also means we're going to be able to spend a lot of time with our grandchildren, which really is the best gift we could have received.
"Honestly, this is crazy!"
The winning entry was purchased at Corrimal Court Newsagency on Princes Highway, and owners Stephen and Lynda Bynon couldn't believe they'd sold a division one winning entry.
"I was in shock and immediately called my wife to share the good news," Mr Bynon said.
"We are just so thrilled to have sold a division one winning entry.
"All of our customers have been delighted for the winner and we wish them all the best for the future."
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4393 on 26 August 2023 were 37, 10, 18, 32, 6 and 33. The supplementary numbers were 21 and 23.
