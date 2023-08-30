Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Meet the finalists of the Illawarra Business Awards 2023

By Newsroom
August 30 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The finalists in the Outstanding Business Leader category of the Illawarra Business Awards 2023. Clockwise: Chris Stolk, Jemma Tribe, Chris Christodoulou, Tracy Mayo, Amy Hall, Darren Frame and Mandy Drain.
The finalists in the Outstanding Business Leader category of the Illawarra Business Awards 2023. Clockwise: Chris Stolk, Jemma Tribe, Chris Christodoulou, Tracy Mayo, Amy Hall, Darren Frame and Mandy Drain.

Business Illawarra has announced the finalists in the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.