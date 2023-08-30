Meet the finalists of the Illawarra Business Awards 2023

Business Illawarra has announced the finalists in the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards.
The finalists were selected from a record number of entrants and 92 finalists are lined up for 15 categories.
Business leaders heard their nominations for the first time at a face-to-face event at Hotel Toto on Wednesday, August 30.
"We've received an overwhelming response to this year's awards program, and I'll take this opportunity to congratulate everybody who entered and particularly our finalists on their strong submissions," executive director of Business lllawarra, Adam Zarth said.
The awards celebrate the achievements of the region's businesses and business professionals. Finalists are drawn up by a panel of independent judges.
"Our finalists are a terrific reflection of the diversity of the talent and expertise in our business community, ranging from sole traders to large-scale employers, and a wide range of industries and sectors across the region," Mr Zarth said.
Seven finalists are in line for the prestigious Outstanding Business Leader of the year category, sponsored by the Illawarra Mercury.
They include Chris Stolk from Peoplecare Health, Jemma Tribe from Nowra Community Food Store, Chris Christodoulou, from Greenacres Disability, Tracy Mayo from CareSouth, Amy Hall from Banksia Support Services, Darren Frame from D Frame Electrical and Mandy Drain from Taylor Made Outcomes.
In 2022 Scalapay took out Business of the Year, while Renee Knight of CareSouth was Outstanding Business Leader.
Winners of the 2023 awards will announced at a black-tie gala event on Friday, October 13 at the WIN Entertainment centre.
Excellence in Customer Service
Excellence in Tech
Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality
Excellence in Workplace Culture
Excellence in Innovation
Excellence in Sustainability
Excellence in International Business
Outstanding Employee
Outstanding Young Business Leader
Outstanding Business Leader
Outstanding Community Organisation
Outstanding Start-up
Excellence in Micro Business
Excellence in Small Business
Excellence in Large Business
