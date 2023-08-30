Dapto Dogs gears up for prestigious Group 1 greyhound series

Former NSW State of Origin great Terry Hill has offered to "shout free beers all night" to one lucky person as the Illawarra prepares to host a prestigious greyhound series.
The heats of the Group 1 Ladbrokes Megastar will be held at the iconic Dapto greyhound track on Thursday night, which will be followed by the final at the same venue on Thursday, September 7.
2023 marks the 14th running of the Megastar, and it is the only Group 1 greyhound racing series to be held outside of the Sydney metropolitan area.
The Megastar is endorsed by Hill, who is best known for playing almost 250 NRL games as well as representing NSW in 14 Origin matches and playing nine Tests for Australia. He is no stranger to Dapto, having provided weekly segments from the track for the Channel Nine program The Footy Show years ago.
Hill was special guest at the series launch in Dapto on Wednesday, where he offered up a special opportunity for one special patron.
"Make sure you get to Dapto tomorrow night for the race heats. The following week, you'll get a ticket coming in from one to eight, and whoever has that lucky ticket, they will get to drink all night on me - and I've just confirmed with Ladbrokes that they're going to pay half the bill," Hill told the Mercury.
"So if I've got to buy 10 beers or 20 beers, or some champagne (that's okay), just get to Dapto. Get your backside track side at the best track in Australia, Dapto Dogs."
The first Megastar series was held in 2010 at Wentworth Park, with Queensland greyhound Mr Metz becoming the inaugural winner. Greyhound Racing NSW's club engagement manager Tim Newbold said he was excited to now see the action coming to Dapto this week.
"It's an iconic venue that's not only known in Australia, but Dapto Dogs, Dapto Greyhounds is known worldwide. If you mention that you work in greyhound racing, they 'go Dapto, we know Dapto'," he said.
"It's (Megastar) a major event, it's a Group 1 race, so it doesn't get any higher. And it's the only Group 1 greyhound race in NSW held outside of a metropolitan venue. So it's a unique series being run at Dapto, and it's an important track in the Greyhound Racing NSW network of tracks."
