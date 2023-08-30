This little piggie turned out not to be so little.
Tanya Mans from Towradgi had bought Portia two years ago.
When she paid for the porker, she was told it was a miniature pig.
That may well have been technically correct, but Portia turned out to be a big miniature pig, growing too large to keep at home
"I expected her to grow no more than 42 centimetres but she is now 60 centimetres and her weight is 40 kilograms instead of the advertised 18 kilograms," Ms Mans said.
"I now can't lift her, get her into the car or provide enough grass in the backyard."
So Ms Mans had decided to part ways with Portia, sending her off to the rolling hills of Goulburn where she would live on a family farm.
Ms Mans said pigs were susceptible to stress and worried about the effect of the move.
"But I know she's going to a good family and the space will be the best thing for her."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.