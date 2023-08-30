The potential for a cruise ship terminal at Port Kembla need not be scuttled by possible Australian Navy interest in the site, a leading cruise industry expert says.
The challenge for the Illawarra however, Royal Caribbean Cruises vice-president and managing director Gavin Smith said, is time.
"If the Navy doesn't come, does the Illawarra have to wait another 10 years before we move forward on the region's potential to be a cruise ship port?
"Commercial shipping and the Navy can co-exist, if need be," Mr Smith said.
"The thing is, with the Navy involved, this is now bigger than all of us.
"However, the city is well-placed to play an active role in the master-planning of the port's future and that is an enormous positive."
His comments come as more than 100 delegates attend the Australian Cruise Association's annual conference in Wollongong, from Wednesday until Friday, September 1.
Port Kembla has re-emerged as a new cruise ship terminal since the state government ruled out previous plans for a new terminal near the Port Botany container wharves.
The port also figures in the federal government's plans to build an east coast base for Australia's nuclear submarines. But that decision will not be made any time before the next federal electon in 2025.
"The debate circulating for the Navy's use of the area is incredibly positive," Mr Smith.
"It would no doubt mean a massive infrastructural investment and improvements. However, that decision is not going to be made any time soon.
"Port Kembla is a busy, successful port that has gone out of its way to welcome everyone - it would a complementary arrangement."
Dealing with curve balls is not new for the MD of one of the world's leading cruise companies.
He says the industry's slate has almost been wiped clean of COVID-19's impact, with passenger numbers recovering to pre-pandemic levels and locally, the Illawarra continues to be supportive.
"The momentum is there, definitely," Mr Smith said, paying tribute to the efforts of Wollongong councillor Leigh Colacino in the "early days".
"It is well-situated for future growth; from a tourism perspective the council has been proactive; and there has been real community and business engagement previously."
And with another large scale infrastructure project, Western Sydney International Airport at Badgery's Creek, on track to lift off in 2026, Mr Smith believes Wollongong could not be better positioned for tourists.
"With both their airports to the south of Sydney, guests can be channelled to Wollongong."
Wollongong MP Paul Scully is expected to address the matter further when he speaks at the conference's opening event tonight.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.