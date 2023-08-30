After sitting derelict for more than two decades, formal plans have been lodged for the old indoor cricket site at Fairy Meadow.
Over the years there had been talk it would become a call centre or a storage facility for timber and machinery.
It has once been owned by Sebvell, the company of Frank Vellar - a key figure in the Wollongong corruption scandal, but was sold after ending up in the hands of receivers.
The site was finally cleared in 2020 and the new owner Wakeling Property Investments - the property investment business of car dealership mogul Scott Wakeling - picked it up a year later.
Now, an entity known as the Wakeling Property Unit Trust has lodged a development application for the site with Wollongong City Council.
The plan is to turn the site into a car showroom and service centre - with tenants Haval, Hyundai, Mercedes and Volvo.
The showroom would front the Princes Highway with car parking in the middle of the block with 140 spaces, accessed via McGrath Street at the rear.
The service centre will operate Monday to Friday 7:30am - 5pm and Saturdays 8am-noon, with the showroom 8am-5pm weekdays and 8am-5pm on Saturday.
"The building design is considered contemporary and sympathetic to the adjoining development and desired future development," the statement of environmental effects said.
"The overall amenity of the proposed development will be excellent in terms of location and access to facilities and services.
"The proposed development as submitted has the potential to deliver high-quality commercial/business premises to the locality and is deserving a positive determination from the consent authority."
There is asbestos remaining on the site, according a document lodged as part of the application.
"Asbestos was observed within the existing buildings during the inspections," the report stated.
"The observed asbestos containing material within the warehouse was noted to be in moderate to poor condition associated with general disrepair of some sections of the building including the storm water system."
An asbestos management plan will be required before the demolition of the remaining structures could begin. Following that further testing will be required.
A traffic study submitted as part of the development application stated the showroom and service centre would create an extra 162 vehicle movements in the morning peak and 129 in the evening.
The study claimed "there will be no adverse impact to the performance of the intersections as a result of the generated traffic".
The development application is on public exhibition until September 13.
