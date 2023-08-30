Fijian sojourn no holiday for Collegians' wrecking ball

Booking a Fijian holiday the week of the grand final doesn't seem like a vote of confidence in your side's title chances.
Collegians wrecking ball Josh Dowel insists it's not the case. He never doubted his side would be in the big dance, despite spending grand final week soaking up the tropical sun and sand 3000 or so kilometres from WIN Stadium.
In fact, he's so determined to claim a third straight Illawarra League title, he's even cutting the trip for a family wedding short in order to make captain's run on Thursday night.
"We always knew the wedding was happening this week, but it was more the question of whether we were going to make [the grand final] or not," Dowel told the Mercury from 'The Friendly Islands'.
"We always planned to come home on the Friday, once we made it I decided to cut the trip a bit shorter and come home Thursday so I can train the Thursday night.
"It's always been the back of my mind all year because I knew we had a good enough side to do it. As soon as I got off the field after we beat De La in the major semi, I said to my missus 'we're going to have to change the date we come home'.
"All year I was all right with coming home Friday and missing training, but as soon as we won, I thought 'nah I need to be training on Thursday night' so I cut it short."
Any of the Thirroul faithful hoping the competition's best prop is just sipping pina coladas can think again as well.
"I'll have a few, but my party will be Saturday night hopefully," Dowel said.
"It's been mostly kicking back, but I've got a few sessions in over here just to keep the body moving."
It had to be a special occasion to drag him away ahead of the first weekend in September given Dowel's yet to experience a first grade campaign that hasn't ended in premiership victory, having been there in 2019 and for last year's triumph either side of two years lost to the COVID pandemic.
It was on-show in a comprehensive 24-6 win over minor premiers De La Salle in the major semi-final, but Dowel's confident his side can find another gear on the biggest day.
"It was probably the most complete game we've played all season," Dowel said.
"With the experience we've got in our team, we've got those big-game players and everyone just lifted. With guys like 'Butchy' (Phillips) and Thommo (Thompson), going for their fourth or fifth [premiership], they know what it takes.
"It was probably the best we've played, but in the second half we still gave up a lot of cheap ball and they were on our line for 12-15 minutes. We turned them away, but if we can just play like our first half and just control the footy, there's another level to go.
"I think we'll need it, Thirroul are a quality side. Boyley (Jarrod Boyle) steers them so well, Stevie (Marsters) was my roomie for Country and he's such a quality player.
"With Brem (Wayne Bremner) out in the back too, they're a really good outfit. Jarrod (Costello) will have them all prepped and ready to go, as we'll be, and I can't wait to get out there on Saturday. I'm itching for it."
In-form Thirroul present a formidable challenge, but there's no question Collies will carry a heavier burden of favouritism than they have to any of their three trips to the big dance in the last four seasons.
"You need to remember that it is a big game, but don't go looking into it too much," Dowel said.
"We might be the favorites, but it's just another game of football. It's a big game of football, but it's just like any other game. If we were the underdogs, we'd still approach it the same as if we're tipped to win it.
"It's just about sticking to what we've done to keep us so consistent all year."
The decider will also be a special opportunity to win back-to-back crowns alongside 'little' brother Blake, the twin wrecking balls sure to provide relentless headaches for the Butchers up front.
"I love playing with him and never had the chance to do it until we got to Collies," Dowel said.
"Although he's a lot bigger than me, we play a similar game. I think I'm the only one in the team who can rev him up and all he's got to do is tell me to pull my head in and I'll rev up just as much.
"When he takes this massive carry I think 'far out, now I've got to try and beat that' or if he puts a shot on I think 'I'll have a crack now too'. You're always going to have that with your brother on the field at the same time, but I hold him to such a high standard as well.
"If he's slacking off I'll rev him up and he'll definitely give me a rev up too so it's good to have him on the field."
