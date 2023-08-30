Demand for land in new estates is largely driven by the unavailability of land elsewhere in the Illawarra, a new report has found.
And outside the growth corridors, vacant land in the region remains in short supply.
Meanwhile, some buyers are willing to engage in "speculative investments", buying land they can't yet build on.
Property valuation and advisory company Herron Todd White's region director Chris McKenna has provided a breakdown of how the vacant land market is performing in the Illawarra.
Mr McKenna said urban development in the Illawarra is significantly constrained by its geographical attributes, with the escarpment to the west and ocean to the east.
He said there are a number of identified growth areas for new housing.
"The majority are within West Dapto, Calderwood, Tullimbar, Shell Cove and Kiama," he said.
"These areas have a range of current and future proposed residential subdivisions ranging from piecemeal developments around Kembla Grange through to the major urban planning developments by Lend Lease in Calderwood and the nearly complete Shellharbour City Council build around the Shellharbour Marina.
"Demand for land in these new estates is largely driven by the unavailability of land elsewhere in the Illawarra, along with the other property market factors.
"Vacant land opportunities outside of these areas are very rare so if your dream is a new home, your options are usually to buy and build in a new estate, or purchase an older home in an existing suburb, knock it down, and rebuild."
A search of the real estate platforms reveals the cheapest block on the market in the Illawarra at the moment is 923 square metres of vacant land at Helensburgh.
The listing at Lot 9 Wagonga Road has a guide of $90,000.
However, the marketing notes the land can't be built on with its current zoning.
Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said these types of blocks were typically bought as "speculative investments" in the hope of a future rezoning.
"Most of the interest in these types of blocks is coming out of Sydney," he said.
Conversely, among the most expensive blocks of land currently for sale in the Illawarra has a price tag of nearly $2 million.
The rural/residential land at Lot 110, Waterfall Way, Figtree is being marketed as one of the largest blocks within 'The Range' project, and is set over 2935 square metres.
It has a guide of $1.9 million.
Owner/developer Rob Danby said it was situated in a private estate, and while interest rate rises had dented overall buyer interest in the project for a period, he said this listing was a high-quality product that they expected would sell.
Meanwhile, Mr McKenna said demand for land largely matches the wider housing market and vacant land values have skyrocketed during boom years with competition to buy land being tough; in some cases requiring winning a ballot to have the chance to purchase.
"However in slower or declining markets, a flood of re-sales compete with developer stock to cause an over-supply and values tumble," he said.
"In the past 18 months there has been the added difficulty of increased construction costs forcing some land buyers to abandon their dream of building a home and returning their land to the market."
Mr McKenna said values of 450 square metre lots in Wongawilli and Stream Hill currently sit between $550,000 and $600,000, approximately 10 to 15 per cent lower than at their peak, and there are more than 30 lots currently on the market either from the developer or as resales in the 2530 and 2526 postcodes.
In Calderwood and Tullimbar, the bottom of the market includes smaller terraced lots under 400 square metres and current values for these sit around $400,000, with regular shaped level 450 square metre sites valued at about $500,000.
"Again there is also an abundance of supply with over 30 lots available for sale, with purchasers able to take their pick and find a vendor willing to meet their price," he said.
Among the blocks currently for sale within the Calderwood Valley estate is the 783 square metres of residential land at 4 Gugara Street, Calderwood.
Co-selling agent, Matthew Crockett from One Agency Elite Property Group said the listing had a guide of $750,000.
"It's your (typical) home buyers (interested), your regular Mums and Dads looking for larger parcels of land," he said.
Mr McKenna said outside the growth corridors, vacant land remains in short supply.
North of Wollongong, sales of vacant land in 2023 include a narrow sloping 900 square metre lot on Pass Avenue, Thirroul for $910,000, and a 480 square metre lot fronting Joyce Lane in Corrimal for $715,000.
"There are a number of small subdivisions with lots still available including four lots at 56 High Street, Thirroul and ten lots at McCann Circuit, Wombarra," he said.
